Reader has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league this season.

Cincinnati’s 23-10 win over Cleveland started with their defense. The pressure was on Lou Anarumo, his staff and the players once again and the plan to stop a dangerous rushing attack and stifle another offense was executed brilliantly.

One of the biggest differences in this defensive unit from five weeks ago at FirstEnergy stadium was the addition of DJ Reader.

"DJ definitely stands out," Zac Taylor said. "He gets his hands on balls, eliminates downs, is great on run defense. He and BJ (Hill) complement each other well.”

His teammates have vocalized their excitement to have all 335-pounds of their nose tackle back on the line punishing teams who try to run against him. One of his best friends on the team, Jessie Bates III had pride in his voice when he spoke about what he’s been able to see Reader do physically after everything his body has gone through over the last couple of years.

“I mean he’s got two bum ankles, a messed up knee, tore his quad last year, it’s crazy to see and he gets double teamed every single play and he still makes plays," Bates said. “If you turn on the film every single week you’ll see 98 make a play and I’m happy that that’s one of my best friends on this team as well.”

The Bengals felt Reader’s absence on Halloween when Browns running back Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Week 14 was a different story, as Chubb only mustered 34 rushing yards and averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.

Reader compared tackling Chubb to a wrestling match with his 3-year old son.

“It feels like when I wrestle with my son”, Reader said. “I know he’s going to try me every time and I throw him to the ground every time. I know when it’s coming and when it finally comes I get excited because I get that opportunity to really show what I’m about. They’re going to make plays he’s a great back, he’s going to run through some of my tackles if I’ve only got an arm on him. When I’m flush and he’s flush and he’s clear and I’m clear, he thinks he’s going to run over me and that sh*** not happening, that’s dead.”

Reader, the more physically imposing player at 6’3” and 335 pounds, was able to fight through being doubled on almost every play to stop Chubb in his tracks. Joe Mixon explained what it’s like to try to run against a dominate defensive line from a running back’s perspective.

“With a guy like DJ (Reader) and B.J. (Hill) it's real tough because obviously DJ is really strong," Mixon said. “I’m talking like underrated strong and the way that he’s able to control the guard or center and play the double team when he knows he’s going to get double teamed I mean I feel like when you have a guy like that, it’s hard to be able to run against that. You see it but the difference is you’ve got guys like Sam Hubbard screaming at you, then you’ve got BJ screaming at you, and if you make penetration that’s where as soon as you try to make that initial cut you’ve got Hubbard screaming at you, or the linebackers shooting. Our linebackers do a great job at screaming down hill."

Reader’s playmaking trickles down to the linebackers and safeties when it’s time to make a stop and get off the field. His approach allows them to play faster, more anticipatory football. Logan Wilson led the team with 17 total tackles. He also had half of a sack and a quarterback hit against the Browns.

“I know that if I can clear up the picture for either Logan (Wilson) or Germaine (Pratt), they’re going to fly in there and make a tackle so it makes my job easy,” Reader said. "If I take two sideways they’re going to get in there, then if I don’t then I got to make the play. I think we do a good job of feeding off of each other but those guys do a great job of flowing behind the ball and they see when I’m doubled and they go in there and make plays. We’ve got two young killers back there behind the ball and then a lot of guys behind them who can really play.”

The Bengals recognized Reader’s ability and showed an incredible amount of respect when they signed him to a four-year, 53-million dollar deal in 2020. He was the NFL's highest-paid nose tackle in the league that year. Still, the attention leading up to Sunday’s Battle of Ohio leaned more towards Cleveland’s offensive line, and Chubb’s ability to extend plays.

“They’ve got a good line that gets respect around the league and and I don’t feel like I get that same respect so it feels good to go out and with my guys and get one of those man,” Reader said. “I’ve got a good group that I play with and I get excited about playing with those guys so it just felt good to be in there and everybody felt committed too, you saw that look in everybody’s eyes.”

Cincinnati’s defensive line held Chubb to just six rushing yards in the second half. It was the second worst game of the season for the 26-year old who rushed for just 19 yards on 14 carries with a 1.4 average against the Buffalo Bills defense three weeks ago.

“We are playing really physical as a defense all around," Bates said. “Not just with DJ, you’ve got the defensive backs tackling like linebacker. We are just imposing our will on people and it looks good and gives our offense confidence and the opportunity to score points.”

Cincinnati has now won 9 of its last 11 games and will head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday hoping to extend their 5-game winning streak. The pressure in this matchup will not be on the Bengals' defense, as much as it will be on Tom Brady. He will be tasked with dealing with a Bengals defensive unit who has built a resume for being a stingy, gritty crew and is known for putting their talent on full display at every opportunity.

