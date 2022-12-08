Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

CINCINNATI — The similarities between the "Joe Cools" is starting to get eerie.

Colin Cowherd had Joe Montana and Joe Burrow on the "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" this week. A lot of people have compared the younger Joe to the older Joe in terms of decision-making and leadership.

Cowherd also noted the top flight receivers they are fortunate enough to play with. Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase and Montana with Jerry Rice. Two elite QBs playing with two elite receivers donning first names starting with "J."

Rice and Chase also both had drop issues to start their first training camps. The biggest difference is Montana was already a six-year vet when Rice joined the 49ers.

"We already won two Super Bowls," Montana said about drafting Jerry Rice 16th overall in 1985. "You think you have pretty good work ethic, and Bill [Walsh] is talking about this wide receiver he found. He brings him in, and you know, the first day or two of practice, I mean seriously, balls are hitting him in the face, bouncing off his shoulder pads. He's dropping them, but he catches his first pass and it's like 60 yards to the endzone. He sprints 60 yards and scores a touchdown."

Montana went on to say Rice played like he practiced, taking every catch he could to the house no matter the distance. Both Rice and Chase display an uncanny ability to get behind a defense. Burrow was struck by the similarity.

"Just hearing him talk about Jerry Rice," Burrow said. "How he's talking about how he just had a way of getting behind people. I mean, it just is so similar to how Ja'Marr plays. I mean, he just has a way of getting on your toes and getting behind you on a go-ball. ... I don't know I've never really seen it before, it's just uncanny the way that he does it.

Rice is the unquestioned greatest scoring receiver ever. He tallied 197 (!!!!) receiving TDs in his career. The next closest player in league history is Randy Moss (156). While the active leader for receiving TDs is Raiders receiver Davante Adams (85).

Chase (19 career receiving TDs) has a long way to go, but is already outpacing Rice (18 TDs first two years) as his second season winds down.

Rice's third season?

A career-high 22 RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS (!!!) to go with 1,078 yards in 12 games played. Chase is incredible, but it's hard to think any receiver will reach those heights again.

Check out the full conversation with Cowherd, Burrow, and Montana.

Cincinnati's next clash is against Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

