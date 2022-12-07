CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is looking for his first win over the Cleveland Browns.

The 25-year-old has led Cincinnati past the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and plenty of other AFC juggernauts, but he's never beat Cleveland.

The Browns have won five-straight games in this matchup. Denzel Ward is a big reason why. The star cornerback had a 99-yard pick-six against the Bengals last season. His play on Burrow set the tone for what ended up being a blowout win for the Browns.

There isn't a rivalry between Burrow and Ward. Instead, they're good friends dating back to their days at Ohio State.

"I've got a great relationship with Denzel," Burrow said. "We were in the same class at Ohio State coming out of high school. I love Denzel, been around him a long time. He's a great player, always fun talking with him during and after the games."

Ward didn't play in the first matchup between these two teams and yet this Sunday's game is even more important now that we're in December.

The Browns are trying to get back into the playoff picture at 5-7. Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to make a push for their second-straight AFC North championship.

Don't expect Burrow and Ward to get into it on the field. It's a friendly rivalry.

"No, no, no, no. Nothing like that. We love each other," Burrow said. "There's not a lot of trash talk going on between us on the field."

