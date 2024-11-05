Joe Burrow is the Biggest Reason Why the Bengals Should be Buyers at NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is just hours away. All 32 teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to make a deal.
Will Cincinnati make their first in-season trade since they sent Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks for B.J. Finney and a seventh round pick?
They should.
Joe Burrow is an elite quarterback. He'd be in the MVP conversation if the Bengals had stopped the Chiefs on 4th-and-16 in Week 2 or if Ryan Rehkow hadn't botched the hold on Evan McPherson's potential game winning field goal in Week 5 against the Ravens.
Burrow is the reason why the Bengals need to be aggressive. He's the reason why they should be buyers.
"He's been playing at an MVP level," Mike Hilton said after their 41-24 win over the Raiders.
Burrow isn't going to ask for help. Head coach Zac Taylor isn't going to beg Mike Brown and Duke Tobin to be aggressive at the deadline.
That doesn't mean they should stand pat.
It should be relatively simple to find a veteran that could help the Bengals—especially after the injuries they've suffered over the past week.
Everyone knows that their pass rush and secondary could use a boost, but with Erick All Jr. suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Raiders and Zack Moss expected to miss significant time with a neck injury, it's easy to see why they would try to address the offense at the deadline.
Russ Heltman writes about as much as I do on this site and is also on the Cincinnati Bearcats beat for BearcatsTalk.com.
He dropped a perfect line about what the Bengals' mindset should be ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
"This isn’t asset accumulation season. It’s go get it season," he said.
The Bengals have all of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, over $9 million in cap space and clear needs.
Burrow is playing at an elite level and this team could still make a run this season. Why not add to it?
Multiple pass rushers have already been dealt for sixth-round picks (Josh Uche, Baron Browning). If that's the market for a rotational pass rusher that could bolster a group that desperately needs to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, then it's well worth it.
The same could be said for another cornerback or an offensive weapon—whether it be a running back, tight end or even a wide receiver.
With All out for the season, the Bengals may need to rely on more three wide receiver sets—especially if they can't find a tight end that can block and run routes at a high level like All was doing for them this season.
The deadline is looming and the Bengals are reportedly looking into possible trades. The time is now for them to be aggressive and get a deal done.
