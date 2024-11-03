Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Raiders 41-24
CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed a win on Sunday. They were 3-5 and their backs were against the wall.
They may still be against that wall, but Joe Burrow helped them take a step forward on Sunday, leading Cincinnati to a 41-24 win over the Raiders.
The Bengals star quarterback was fantastic against the Raiders, completing 22-of-27 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game, helping Cincinnati build a 31-10 lead.
Las Vegas scored a touchdown on their opening drive, which put the pressure on the Bengals, who were looking for their first home win of the season.
Burrow calmly led the Bengals on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown.
It was a tone-setting drive and Burrow answered the bell with the team down 7-0. He made multiple throws under pressure, including an 11-yard pass to Tanner Hudson on 4th-and-3 from the Raiders' 20-yard line.
Burrow also made a great throw to Brown on 2nd-and-1 with Maxx Crosby in his face. Crosby beat Amarius Mims for what should've been a sack, but Burrow made a great play and turned it into a first down.
The 27-year-old completed his first 15 passes. He led the Bengals on five-straight scoring drives to start the game, including four touchdowns.
In a "gotta have it" game, Burrow put on a show and led the Bengals past the Raiders on Sunday.
Burrow finished the game 27-of-39 for 251 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His five touchdown passes tied a career-high.
Here are our other postgame observations:
What Can Brown Do For You
Running back Chase Brown had his best game of the season. He ran for a career-high 120 yards on 27 attempts. He also had five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
His 142 yards from scrimmage is a career-high. It was much needed for an offense that didn't have Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. or Zack Moss.
Gesicki Griddy
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki finished with five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yarder that sealed the victory in the fourth quarter.
Trey Time
Trey Hendrickson dominated a banged up Raiders' offensive line. Hendrickson finished with a career-high four sacks on Sunday. He also had six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
Just a dominant day for the Bengals' star defensive end.
Key Injuries
Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Starting defensive tackle B.J. Hill injured his ribs in the first half and didn't return.
Hopefully neither injury is serious because the Bengals have a crucial AFC North matchup against the Ravens in four days.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
