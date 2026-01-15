Former NFL General Manager Offers Major Praise for Bengals Scouting Department

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke last week for more than 63 minutes, sharing thoughts on the season and the state of the roster.

He made it clear that the team didn't have plans of expanding the scouting department.

Tobin used the word "collaboration" multiple times when describing how he and his scouting staff works with Bengals owner Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the staff.

While this has re-ignited regular criticisms among both the fanbase and media, former Titans general manager Ran Carthon praised the Bengals scouting department, including assistant General Manager Mike Potts.

"Well, let me say this because this is going to always be a misconception because I'm not pointing the finger at the scouts [in terms of the teams talent evaluation], because they have some scouts over there that are really talented that know what they're looking at," Carthon said on the "With the First Pick" podcast. They have guys like Mike Potts whose one of the up and coming guys in this league, a guy that's really good at identifying talent, played quarterback in college. So he understands the talent level."

This should be a small breath of fresh air as while the Bengals should absolutely put more into growing their scouting department, names in the room such as Potts, Steven Radicevic, and Trey Brown have received praise for their ability to scout and idetify talented players.

The Bengals might not be expanding their scoting department, but it's good to see that the scouts that they do have are held in high regard by other NFL personnel.

Watch Carthon's full breakdown on the Bengals and what he would do this offseason below:

