Joe Flacco Breaks Bengals First-Half Scoring Drought With Touchdown Throw to Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a strike back against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football to help end a rough first-half offensive run this season.
Joe Flacco is playing solid football again and got help from some run-game consistency to boost a TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase. The veteran passer is 10-15 for 73 yards and one score.
Check out the strike and drive log as Cincinnati pulls back within a score:
8-yd Touchdown Pass
4:38 - 2nd
Last Play
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on PIT-J.Ramsey, Defensive Pass Interference, declined.
2nd & Goal at PIT 8
Incompletion
4:45 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to J.Chase for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase (C.Clark).
1st & Goal at PIT 8
4-yd Run
5:21 - 2nd
(Shotgun) C.Brown right tackle to PIT 8 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
2nd & 3 at PIT 12
7-yd Pass
5:51 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 12 for 7 yards (J.Porter).
1st & 10 at PIT 19
9-yd Run
6:30 - 2nd
(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to PIT 19 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
2nd & 8 at PIT 28
5-yd Penalty
6:51 - 2nd
PENALTY on CIN-A.Iosivas, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at PIT 23 - No Play.
2nd & 3 at PIT 23
7-yd Pass
7:35 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at PIT 23 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
1st & 10 at PIT 30
15-yd Pass
8:19 - 2nd
J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to PIT 30 for 15 yards (P.Wilson).
3rd & 10 at PIT 45
6-yd Pass
8:56 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas to PIT 45 for 6 yards (C.Clark).
2nd & 16 at CIN 49
-6-yd Pass
9:38 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Brown to CIN 49 for -6 yards (C.Clark).
1st & 10 at PIT 45
(9:38 - 2nd) Timeout #2 by CIN at 09:38.
27-yd Run
10:21 - 2nd
C.Brown left tackle ran ob at PIT 45 for 27 yards (J.Ramsey).
1st & 10 at CIN 28
