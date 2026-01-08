Ja'Marr Chase Makes Bengals Season Ticket Offer To Get Revived During Video Game Stream

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is spending some time playing the new ARC Raiders video game during his first offseason week of 2026. The Bengals star wide recevier had a funny exchange in an online match while doing all he could to get someone to revive his character to keep playing.

Chase went as far as to offer anyone who saved him Bengals season tickets.

"Kill that son of a b*tch.. Ayo bro, somebody defib me bro, I'll give you season ticket holder bro, come on.. DEFIB ME BRO I CAN GIVE TICKETS FOR THE WHOLE SEASON BRO WAIT!!" Chase said with a long laugh after.

The star just rounded out another Pro Bowl season for the fifth consecutive campaign after catching 125 passes (third in the NFL) for 1,412 yards (fourth) and eight touchdowns.

Now, he's getting some well earned relaxation.

"Everybody should be motivated who's been on the team the past 2-3 years. They know how it's been. If you go into the offseason and you're not motivated, especially with what has happened this past season, you shouldn't be on the team. You shouldn't play football, period. That's my say about that," Chase declared after Sunday's season finale loss to Cleveland.

The Bengals finished 6-11, which is their first losing record and worst year since Chase entered the NFL in 2021. The star receiver is under contract through the 2029 season. After making it to Super Bowl LVI as a rookie and going back to the AFC Championship Game in his second season, the Bengals have posted a 24-27 regular season record over the past three seasons.

Check out the full exchange from Chase on the video game streak below:

Ja'Marr Chase offered someone in ARC Raiders season Bengals tickets if they would use a defib on him:



"Kill that son of a b*tch.. Ayo bro somebody defib me bro, i'll give you season ticket holder bro come on.. DEFIB ME BRO I CAN GIVE TICKETS FOR THE WHOLE SEASON BRO WAIT.."💀 pic.twitter.com/HQSKpUGpc4 — jake newtron 🚀 (@jacobnewtron) January 8, 2026

