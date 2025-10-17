Joe Burrow Health Update as Bengals Star Returns to Sideline for Thursday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the sideline for Thursday night's primetime matchup with the Steelers. It's the first time the 28-year-old will be with the team for a game since undergoing toe surgery last month.
Burrow suffered a grade 3 turf toe injury against the Jaguars in Week 2. The Bengals are 0-4 without him.
Cincinnati plays Pittsburgh on Thursday night. They desperately need a win if they're going to keep their season alive.
Joe Flacco will make his second start for the Bengals. He completed 29-of-45 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in his debut in Week 6. Now he's tasked with a potent Steelers defense that is known for getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Bengals have been outscored 79-9 in the first half of their last four games. Starting fast is a major key to Thursday's game.
Burrow's Recovery
When will Burrow return? Well, he's on track to come back this season according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network
"No doubt the biggest and most important question for the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's my understanding of where it stands for Joe Burrow. He's one month into a three-month recovery for grade three turf toe," Rapoport said. "Had surgery. He is on track, doing well, has had no setbacks, which means if this continues in this direction, he should be back on the field mid-December and has told people close to me absolutely intends to be back. Just need the team to stay alive until then."
That means the Bengals need to win on Thursday night. A victory would get them to 3-4 with a matchup against the Jets in Week 8. It would make them 2-0 in the AFC North and give them a real chance of rebounding after four-straight losses.
Check out video on Burrow on the sideline below:
For more on the Bengals' matchup with the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and what it means for their season, watch the video below. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast