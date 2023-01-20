Joe Mixon On Brian Callahan's Head Coach Interview: 'You Deserve To Have Your Shot'

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon has had a first-hand look at Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan over the last few seasons and thinks he'd be a great fit somewhere as a head coach.

Callahan interviewed for the Colts' top position on Friday.

"To be real, Callahan I shoot it to him sometimes and I'd be like, 'Man, like you deserve to have your shot'" Mixon told Mike Petraglia and other reporters. "I felt like what Cally has done for us and his past speaks for itself. He's had all the greats (quarterbacks). He (coached) Matt Stafford, and he (coached) Peyton Manning. He's got, Joe Burrow. The way he leads the guys, it's like no other man. I think the world of Cally."

Callahan has been with the team through the build and blossoming into a consistent winning franchise. It's happened in no small part thanks to the coaching dynamic Callahan's shared with Zac Taylor.

The OC got an interview with the Broncos last season and, thus far, is the only Bengals assistant to land one this cycle.

"I know he knows how to lead a group of men," the running back continued. "How to lead a group of men to come in and do your work, focusing on your craft and making sure that you're prepared to (face) what's coming for the game.

"I think he does a great job of doing that. Zac does the same thing and so do our position coaches."

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

