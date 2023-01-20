Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

The NFL's best cover team over the past two seasons just missed back-to-back numbers for the first time since Week 2, but I think they bag this game.

I'm not as worried about the Bengals scoring enough to win, as I am about the defense. Joe Burrow's pocket magic will be enough to get them into the 23-26 point range.

Cincinnati is second in defensive DVOA at home this season and 22nd on the road.

The best way to improve on that is by forcing mistakes out of Josh Allen. He leads all quarterbacks in turnovers this season (22 in 17 games) and just gave the ball to Miami three times last weekend.

The Bengals will force multiple Allen turnovers and set up the offense for success with short fields. His off-target percentage shot up from 10.9% over Weeks 1 through 6 to 17.1% from Week 7 through the wild-card round.

Given Buffalo doesn't love playing heavy zone while rushing four down linemen, I'm skeptical they'll stay patient with it all game.

As Mike Santagata highlighted, the Bills sacked Miami four times last week, but they manufactured those with blitzes. Burrow is arguably the league's best quarterback against the blitz.

Cincinnati is in a great spot to pull an upset and cover based on trends since 2003: