Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Carman is expected to start at left tackle on Sunday in Buffalo.

CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman is expected to be the Bengals' starting left tackle on Sunday against the Bills.

With Jonah Williams (knee) out, they're banking on the second-year lineman to step up in a big moment.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Carman on Thursday.

"He's been preparing well like he's been starting all year," Higgins said. "I talked to him today actually like, 'Your opportunity is here. Go out there and make the best of it and show them why you belong.' So, I'm proud of him and excited for him to play, excited to see him play."

Higgins and Carman were teammates for two seasons at Clemson. Both players were drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati took Higgins with the 33rd overall selection in the 2020 draft. Carman was the 46th pick in the 2021 class

The Bengals are banking on both guys to play at a high level on Sunday.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

