Mike Brown Shares Hilarious Story About First Time He Met Joe Burrow

Brown's Bengals took Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals got it right when they took Joe Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In fact, saying "they got it right" is an understatement.

Burrow has set multiple franchise records, led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and has the Bengals in the divisional round of the postseason for a second-straight year.

The team has certainly changed a lot since they took Burrow in the draft. Bengals President and Owner Mike Brown shared a hilarious story about the first time he met the star quarterback during a recent appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I remember that day for an odd reason," Brown said. "I was trying to make him at ease, I said 'Joe, I used to go up to the Ohio State games and I would watch the warm ups before the game and I thought you really threw the ball well. I couldn't understand why they never played you' and he (Burrow) said 'you couldn't understand?'"

Burrow's sarcastic and comedic response is 100% believable. We've seen him make hilarious comments like that in media sessions before, but doing it in a meeting with the owner of the team that holds the top pick in the draft is on another level.

Brown first met Burrow at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He spent three seasons at Ohio State as a backup, before transferring to LSU for the final two years of his college career.

Burrow led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. He also won the Heisman Trophy.

Now he's hoping to add more hardware to his trophy case this postseason.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Brown below. Brown's story about meeting Burrow is told at the 34:45 mark of the podcast.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

