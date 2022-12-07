Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: 'I Handed Them One'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter.

Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast this week.

"I handed them one man," Kelce told his All-Pro center brother, Jason. "That s*** stings, the way I wasn't accountable for my guys, knowing how big of a moment that was and having ball security is you know, the number one thing that needs to be on your mind when you have the ball in your hand in a moment like that."

It's puzzling that Kelce said he "handed" the Bengals one—without mentioning the strength it took from Pratt to get the ball out.

Alas, Kelce finished the game with a season-low in catches (4) and his second-lowest receiving yards total of the season (56 yards). The play marked Kelce's 10th lost fumble since he entered the league in 2014.

Kelce made it clear he's eager to face the Bengals again when the playoffs ramp up.

"I got a feeling this is not the last time you're going to see these guys this year," Jason said to his brother.

"I wouldn't be upset at it," declared Travis.

The Bengals clash with Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS.

