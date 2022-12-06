Watch: Germaine Pratt Speaks Forced Fumble Against Chiefs Into Existence

CINCINNATI — One of the heroes of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs just so happened to be Mic'd Up. Linebacker Germaine Pratt had the honors this week and actually spoke his forced fumble into existence late in the comeback win.

"We're good," Pratt said when Cincinnati was trailing. "One turnover, we need to get a turnover."

That's exactly what Cincinnati needed and Pratt (4 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) provided it in the first minute of the fourth quarter as Travis Kelce barreled down the field. Cincinnati scored a TD on a ten-play drive the very next possession and never relinquished the lead again.

Pratt has been fantastic in 2022. He owns a solid 78.8 overall PFF grade, to go with 78 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.

