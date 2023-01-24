CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is one of the many unsung heroes on Cincinnati's defense.

The veteran led the team with eight tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 27-10 win over Josh Allen and the Bills.

"He’s the best nickel [cornerback] in all of football," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s savvy, instinctive, physical, great coverage ability, he can make plays on the ball and come up with the ball when he gets his opportunity."

Hilton is listed at 5-9, 184 pounds. He hasn't had any problem bringing down ballcarriers, even though he's one of the smallest players in the NFL.

"He’s a fearless rusher. A lot of guys are tentative when their number is called," Taylor said. "He does a great job winning his looks. When he gets the chance to pull the trigger and come he gets the most of it. Knowing having played against all sorts of safeties and corners and nickels that pressure you, a lot of them as soon as they get blocked it’s kind of over. He’s the opposite. He'll keep fighting through it and find ways to put pressure on the quarterback so they can feel his presence. Just really instinctive player that way."



Hilton nearly forced a fumble on Sunday. He makes opposing offensive linemen look silly when rushing the passer or taking down a running back in the backfield.

The veteran has made quite an impression on rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

"I don't know how Mike does it but I'm going to let him keep doing it," Taylor-Britt said. "Anytime somebody has the ball, he's just gets there with the quickness, moving through the linemen. He doesn't like to be touched so he's dipping in between linemen and everything and he's in the backfield somehow. That just amazes me. I'm out there on the outside and guarding for two seconds and it's like, 'Mike again. Alright, let's go then.'"

Hilton needs to continue to play at a high level if the Bengals are going to beat the Chiefs on Sunday and reach the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok