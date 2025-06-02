Bengals Bolster League’s Tiniest Player Personnel Department With Addition of 2 Scouts, Research Analyst
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday announced additions to the league's smallest player personnel department.
The three new additions are scouts Josh Hinch and Tyler Ramsey and scouting research analyst Trey LaBounty.
Hinch follows new offensive line coach Scott Peters in moving from the Patriots to the Bengals.
A southeast area scout for New England in 2023-2024, Hinch was a pro scout from 2021-22. Prior to rejoining the NFL, Hinch served as the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020, where he acquired several former Bengals roster members in Quinton Flowers, Jacques Patrick, Nick Truesdell.
Hinch’s first job in player personnel was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a scouting assistant from 2015-18.
Ramsey has worked in scouting for 16 seasons. He was a member of the Senior Bowl scouting staff in 2025.
He’s also worked for the Seahawks (2009-20), winning a Super Bowl ring, and Panthers (2021-23), where he was the assistant director of pro personnel in 2022-23.
LaBounty earned a master’s degree in sports analytics at Miami University in Oxford after playing four seasons as a defensive end at Stanford.
He broke into the NFL last year as a football analytics intern for the Bills.
It’s a net gain of two staff members for the smallest staff in the NFL after Christian Sarkisian left the Bengals to become the general manager for football and basketball at Northwestern University, his alma mater.
