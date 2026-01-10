Former Bengals offensive coordinator and Titans head coach Brian Callahan is generating interest after being fired in Tennessee earlier this season.

Callahan interviewed virtually with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday afternoon. This comes one day after the Buccaneers fired Josh Grizzard, who held the job throughout the 2025 season, following Liam Coen’s departure to head coach the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

Callahan was fired from the Titans in October after only one season. He was the Bengals offensive coordinator from 2019-23. His success in Cincinnati led to him becoming the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. It didn't go well in Nashville.

Callahan could also be a candidate for the Bengals offensive coordinator job if Dan Pitcher gets a head coaching job. Pitcher took over in Cincinnati after Callahan left. He interviewed with the Browns on Friday.

Should that happen, it is only logical that Zac Taylor and the front office would look towards a possible reunion with Callahan at offensive coordinator. Callahan played a key role in the offense reaching its peak during the teams back to back AFC Championship appearances, and even during a 2023 season that saw Jake Browning play like a capable starter in the NFL.

Callahan will land another job in the NFL and deserves to have the opportunity regardless of how his tenure as Titans head coach went. He is a capable offensive mind and knows how to bring out the best of his offensive playmakers, and he may get a chance to do so in Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving.

The Detroit Lions are another team that could be interested in Callahan's services.

