Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's Defense of Triple Crown on Solid Footing Through 7 Games
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is 41 percent into his defense of the Triple Crown he won in 2025.
And with seven games down and 10 to go, he’s in position to become the first player to ever win the award twice, and do so in back-to-back years.
Chase, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, currently leads the NFL with 58 receptions.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who is injured, has 54, followed by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (53), Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (51) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (50).
Chase is second in receiving yards with 629, but Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba is well out in front with 819.
Smith-Njigba has a chance to become the second player in the Super Bowl era to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his team’s first eight games. He’ll need 181 at Washington after this week’s bye to accomplish it.
The only other player to do it was Tyreek Hill, who had 1,014 yards through eight games in 2023.
Rounding out the top five in receiving yards behind Chase are Nacua (616), Dallas’ George Pickens (607) and St. Brown (538).
Chase is tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns with five, but he’s just two off the lead.
St. Brown leads the league with seven, followed by Ferguson, Pickens and the Rams’ Davante Adams with six each.
Five others are tied with Chase at five – Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Through seven games last year, Chase was tied for sixth in receptions with 48, five behind leader Cee Dee Lamb of the Cowboys.
Chase was second in receiving yards with 674, 109 behind Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
And Chase was first with seven receiving touchdowns.
He took over the lead in receiving yards after his 10th game.
And Chase didn’t take over the lead in receptions until after his 13th game.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI