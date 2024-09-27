Week 4 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4 brings opportunity for major breakthrough, both for the Cincinnati Bengals and readers of this article. We're going to switch up our approach this week and land in the green after a so-so Week 3.
After focusing mostly on singles bets for the first few games, this week we'll cover some smaller parlays to maximize payouts. As the Bengals take on the Panthers this week, here are some of the bets I am taking:
Zack Moss 60+ Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown (+219 FanDuel)
I am taking an alternate rushing line for Moss this week and combining it with a touchdown as the Panthers have struggled against running backs so far this season.
My Bet Backers:
- The Panthers allow the most Yards Before Contact per Attempt through three weeks (2.04).
- Carolina has allowed rushing lines of 17/131/1, 15/83/1, 18/59 to running backs thus far.
- Carolina allows 6.0 yards per carry on carries from Shotgun formation, where Moss has seen 57.8% of his carries.
- Moss has scored in 2/3 games this season while the Panthers have allowed four rushing touchdowns.
Tee Higgins 60+ Receiving Yards (+140 DraftKings)
While Ja’Marr Chase exploded finally in Week 3, this might be a week for Tee Higgins to shine in Carolina. You can climb this one as high as you'd like, with 70+ yards sitting at +215, 80+ yards +320, etc.
My Bet Backers:
- WR1’s against the Panthers have put up receiving lines of 2/11, 2/26, and 4/40, while WR2’s have accumulated 15 receptions, 186 yards, and four touchdowns
- Higgins was targeted six times in his return to action in Week 3, and narrowly missed two additional catches that would have added another 40 yards to his game total.
Diontae Johnson 60+ receiving yards + OVER 5.5 Receptions + Anytime Touchdown (+301 FanDuel)
With Adam Thielen ruled out, Diontae Johnson will assume the top receiving duties for Carolina. Being a three leg parlay, I am only putting half a unit on this play.
My Bet Backers:
- In his first game with Andy Dalton in Week 3, Johnson was targeted 14(!) times, good for a 37.8% target rate.
- In his career, Johnson has eclipsed 5.5 receptions in 26/32 games when receiving at least 10 targets in a game.
- When catching at least six passes, Diontae has 60 or more receiving yards in 24/32 career games
- Diontae leads the NFL in targets inside the 10-yard line (5).
With the above props you have plenty of flexibility to play all as parlays, play some as singles, or mix and match to your liking. I will be putting a unit on the Moss and Higgins plays and half a unit on the Johnson parlay, while also mixing in some Moss and Higgins anytime touchdown singles bets.
Just for Fun(ds) Parlay
And now for our longshot parlay to boost the bankroll: the Bengals and Panthers have both gone over this game total in 2/3 games, Dalton has less than 231 passing yards in 9 of his last 14 games with at least 20 pass attempts, and Tee Higgins narrowly missed on a couple of touchdowns last week.
For additional 'unofficial' bets throughout the week, make sure you are following Taylor on X.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
