FanDuel Promo Code Texans vs. Steelers: Bet $5, Get $300 In Bonus Bets

Ryan Hagen

Bet $5 on Texans vs. Steelers with FanDuel promo code offer - no code needed!
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers incredible value for Monday's Wild Card showdown between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. New users can claim $300 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on the Jan. 13 playoff matchup. This welcome bonus requires no code and provides an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos during the NFL postseason.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texans vs. Steelers

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus operates on a simple bet-and-get structure that requires no promotional code. New customers must register through the provided links, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place their first $5 real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Winning bonus bet returns exclude the original bonus amount.
  • Available only to new FanDuel customers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Steelers to win at +150 odds and they defeat the Texans, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in regular winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Steelers lose, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's playoff game

Securing this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus:

  1. Click the registration link on this page to begin the sign-up process.
  2. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted during registration.
  3. Complete your account setup with required personal information.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Texans vs. Steelers.
  6. Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

For more detailed information about the platform's features and additional offerings, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions. Current customers can discover these ongoing opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These supplemental offers frequently target major sporting events and provide enhanced odds or bonus bet opportunities for regular users.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

