Breaking Down the AFC North Head Coaching Shakeup and Dan Pitcher’s Possible Successor

CINCINNATI — Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is interviewing for the Browns head coaching job on Monday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He's also expected to interview for the Ravens head coaching job later this week.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and the Ravens fired John Harbaugh after the conclusion of the 2025 season. Will McDaniel replace one of the former Coach of the Year Winners?

McDaniel isn't the only offensive minded head coach that the Bengals' rivals are looking at. Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is interviewieing for the Ravens head coaching job on Monday.

The Browns also brought in Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for an interview last week. While both teams are also kicking the tires on defensive coaches, one thing is clear: Both the Browns and Ravens are open to an offensive minded head coach.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Cincinnati Bengals Practice in Cincinnati on Aug. 21, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What does it mean for the Bengals? Their offense is their superpower. Anytime Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are on the same field, they have a chance.

The Browns continue to have issues on offense—specifically at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Ravens have a former MVP in Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore paired him with the right offensive mind, it could make the AFC North even more challenging for the Bengals.

In Cleveland, it's all about the quarterback. If they have a good plan to bring in a quality signal caller, then Pitcher and some of these other top offensive minds should seriously consider taking the job.

If that isn't the case and there's no true plan at quarterback, then the Cleveland opening is clearly the worst job of this cycle.

If Pitcher did leave for a head coaching job, former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan would be a natural fit at Paycor Stadium, given his relationship with Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and what he helped accomplish during his five years in Cincinnati.

Some will mention McDaniel, but he's eyeing head coaching jobs. The Lions are pushing to hire him as their offensive coordinator. Would the Bengals try to get him if Pitcher moves on? Seems farfetched, but anything is possible—especially if Callahan is off the market. He interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job last week.

