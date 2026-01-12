DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans on Monday, Jan. 12, in a Wild Card playoff matchup that marks the first postseason meeting between these franchises. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this exciting playoff game with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim. This $300 bonus bet promotion is perfectly timed for Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, giving bettors a chance to enhance their playoff experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Texans vs. Steelers
This DraftKings promo code promotion delivers significant value without requiring any promotional code entry. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to activate the bonus. The beauty of this DraftKings new-user promo lies in its simplicity and potential reward structure.
Here's how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token to get started.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any available market, including the Texans vs. Steelers playoff game.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- You keep your original winnings from the $5 bet plus receive the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Steelers to cover the spread against Houston and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Texans cover instead and your bet loses, you only lose the initial $5 wager. This promo code for DraftKings gives new users an excellent opportunity to explore playoff betting with substantial bonus potential.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday's playoff game
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward and can be completed in minutes before Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets opportunity:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Texans vs. Steelers props or spreads.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days of issuance.
This promotion perfectly complements Monday's playoff atmosphere, where the Texans bring their nine-game winning streak against a Steelers team getting back star receiver DK Metcalf from suspension. For more information about betting options and platform features, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value beyond new-user promotions through regular bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special playoff promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions ensure that both new and veteran bettors have opportunities to enhance their wagering experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.