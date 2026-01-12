SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Steelers

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win on Texans vs. Steelers.
DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win on Texans vs. Steelers. / Sports Illustrated

Bet $5, Get $300 IN BONUS BETS IF YOUR FIRST BET WINS. DraftKings $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans on Monday, Jan. 12, in a Wild Card playoff matchup that marks the first postseason meeting between these franchises. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this exciting playoff game with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim. This $300 bonus bet promotion is perfectly timed for Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, giving bettors a chance to enhance their playoff experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Texans vs. Steelers

This DraftKings promo code promotion delivers significant value without requiring any promotional code entry. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to activate the bonus. The beauty of this DraftKings new-user promo lies in its simplicity and potential reward structure.

Here's how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works:

  • Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token to get started.
  • Place a qualifying $5 bet on any available market, including the Texans vs. Steelers playoff game.
  • If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
  • You keep your original winnings from the $5 bet plus receive the bonus bets.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Steelers to cover the spread against Houston and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Texans cover instead and your bet loses, you only lose the initial $5 wager. This promo code for DraftKings gives new users an excellent opportunity to explore playoff betting with substantial bonus potential.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday's playoff game

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward and can be completed in minutes before Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets opportunity:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Texans vs. Steelers props or spreads.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days of issuance.

This promotion perfectly complements Monday's playoff atmosphere, where the Texans bring their nine-game winning streak against a Steelers team getting back star receiver DK Metcalf from suspension. For more information about betting options and platform features, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value beyond new-user promotions through regular bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special playoff promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions ensure that both new and veteran bettors have opportunities to enhance their wagering experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jeff Watters
JEFF WATTERS

An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

Home/Betting Promo