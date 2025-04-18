Credit Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. For the Scoop On Offensive Lineman's Top 30 Visit
CINCINNATI – As we’ve been tracking the Cincinnati Bengals’ Top 30 visits, the sources of each report have come various media members and outlets.
But the most recent one is a first.
Credit Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for “reporting” that LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. recently was at Paycor Stadium for a Top 30 visit.
Brown mentioned Jones’ visit during an appearance on Chris Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast.
Jones is a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder who made 36 starts at right tackle for LSU, but most scouts project him as a guard in the NFL.
And the ability to do both is something the Bengals are targeting in this draft as they search for players who can start at guard and/or fill the role of swing tackle.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has a fourth/fifth-round grade on Jones, writing in The Beast:
“He took over the starting right tackle job two games into his true freshman season, and although he wasn't as consistent or celebrated as left tackle Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors the past two seasons.
“Jones plays with accessible length, which helps him push rushers wide of the pocket when he stays on time, but he plays with inconsistent control on an island. Though his play strength can be showcased in the run game, he needs more consistent technique to keep him from ending up on the ground.
“Overall, Jones is physically talented, with NFL size, strength and functional movements. The undisciplined balance and recovery skills, however, have been his undoing and need to be developed by pro coaching. He can compete for right tackle reps, although a move inside to guard might smooth his path.”