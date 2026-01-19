Bengals OC Dan Pitcher Takes Unexpected Interview That Could Lead to His Departure

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher will interview the Buccaneers this week for their offensive coordinator job according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pitcher doesn't call plays for the Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor is the offensive playcaller. Rapoport is reporting that Taylor gave Pitcher permission to speak to teams like the Buccaneers that would offer him playcalling duties.

That opens up plenty of opportunities for Pitcher. The Lions, Chargers and Buccaneers are among the teams looking for a new offensive coordinator.

It's worth noting that Pitcher interviewed for the Browns head coaching job. It sounds like that ship may have sailed. Cleveland is bringing in other candidates for a second interview and Pitcher is gearing up for the Tampa Bay interview. The Buccaneers interviewed him for their offensive coordinator job in 2023, but he opted to stay with Joe Burrow as the Bengals quarterbacks coach.

The Bengals are hoping to retain their entire coaching staff, but clearly Taylor felt like he should give Pitcher an opportunity to explore his options. If Pitcher did leave, then former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan would be a natural replacement.

He spent five seasons (2019-23) in Cincinnati as their offensive coordinator before becoming the Titans head coach two years ago. He also interviewed with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job and also interviewed with the Chargers.

Former Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is another candidate that the Bengals would likely be interested in if Pitcher were to leave for another job.

Callahan is still the most likely candidate to replace Pitcher if the Bengals offensive coordinator lands a head coaching job, but Brady being on the market gives Cincinnati another proven option and someone that has history with Burrow and Chase.

For more on how Brady would fit, go here. Check out the report below:

The #Bucs will interview #Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their vacant OC job this week, sources say, an opportunity made possible by coach Zac Taylor giving Pitcher permission to speak to teams with play-calling OC opportunities.



A significant development. pic.twitter.com/fX0zpxubsH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok