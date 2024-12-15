Halftime Observations: Bengals Force Three Second Quarter Turnovers, Have 24-14 Lead Over Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals lead the Titans 24-14 at halftime. They're hoping to improve to 6-8 on the season.
Here are our halftime observations:
Turnovers
The Bengals forced three turnovers in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Trey Hendrickson got things started by forcing a Will Levis fumble. Maema Njongmeta recovered at the Bengals' 38-yard line.
Levis went on to throw interceptions on back-to-back passes on the Titans' next two possessions. Cam Taylor-Britt caught the first one and returned it 28 yards to put the Bengals in position to take their first lead of the game.
Mike Hilton caught the second one, which gave Cincinnati another chance to build on their 21-14 lead in the final minute of the half.
Bengals' Defense Struggles in First Quarter
The Titans scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. It's the first time they've scored 14 points in the first quarter this season.
The Bengals' defense rallied in the second quarter, forcing three turnovers, but it was an ugly first 15 minutes.
Burrow Battles Back
Burrow completed 20-of-27 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He threw an interception on the Bengals' first possession, but was pretty lights out after that.
T'Vondre Sweat forced Burrow to fumble in the second quarter. The play stood even though it looked like Burrow's elbow was down.
The Bengals forced a Levis fumble on the next possession, so the turnover didn't cost them points.
Ja'Marr Chase has six catches for 79 yards on seven targets. Tee Higgins has four receptions for 65 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.
Hubbard Tuddy
Sam Hubbard caught the first touchdown of his NFL career in the second quarter. Burrow found him for a two-yard score that tied the game at 14.
