ORCHARD PARK — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati never trailed in Sunday's 27-10 win over Buffalo. They started fast and never let up, despite playing in frigid temperatures and in the snow against a Bills team that loves the cold.

Burrow improves to 5-1 in the postseason. The Bills lost a playoff game at Highmark Stadium for just the second time in team history. Here are our postgame observations:

Never Trailed

Cincinnati got off to a fast start and never looked back.

Burrow was light's out, completing 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 32 yards.

Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and one score. It's the most yards he's ran for since he compiled 96 yards in Cincinnati's Week 14 win over Cleveland.

The star running back ran with power, was decisive and is a big reason why they dominated on Sunday.

Burrow completed passes to eight different players. Ja'Marr Chase led the way with five receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Hayden Hurst wasn't far behind with five catches for 59 yards and a score.

Offensive Line Steps Up

There was plenty of talk about the Bengals' offensive line coming into this game, but Jackson Carman, Max Scharping and the rest of the unit played well.

They opened up running lanes for Mixon, gave Burrow time to operate and played like a competent unit, despite never starting a game together.

Burrow was only sacked once, used his legs and got the ball out quickly.

Playoff P's Postgame Sentiment Comes True

"We didn't come here to kick it with nobody, we came to dominate!" Germaine Pratt said in the tunnel before the Bengals took the field on Sunday.

The Bengals did dominate from start to finish and are headed to Kansas City for a second-straight season with an AFC Championship on the line.

Pratt and the rest of the Bengals' defense held Josh Allen in check throughout the game. The Bills only had 10 points after three quarters.

Money Mac

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has had his struggles this season, but he played great, despite kicking in inclement weather on Sunday.

McPherson was 3-for-3 on extra points and made both of his field goal attempts in the snow. He was responsible for nine of the Bengals' points and helped them build their lead.

Fast Start

The Bengals raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead by scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Burrow led the Bengals on two long drives to start the game. They went 79 yards on six plays and took a 7-0 lead when Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard touchdown.

They stayed hot on their second possession, driving 72 yards in 10 plays and scored another touchdown when Burrow found Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard score.



Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Dominant First Half

The Bengals outplayed the Bills in the first half. Not only did they have a 17-7 lead, but they had more yards (274-135) and first downs (18-8).

Cincinnati's offense might've struggled in past weeks against the Ravens, but they were firing on all cylinders on Sunday.

Questionable Call

Officials ruled what would've been a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase incomplete with 1:55 remaining in the first half.

Instead of taking a 21-7 lead, Cincinnati had to settle for an Evan McPherson field goal and a 17-7 advantage. It was initially ruled a touchdown, but they overturned the call after a booth review.

Up Next

The Bengals will play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for a second-straight season.

