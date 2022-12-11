The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday bringing their record to 9-4 on the season.

Here are our winners and losers from the matchup

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase is elite in every aspect, and today it showed. With Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd leaving the game early, the Bengals offense relied on Chase, who ended up with 119 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown. He beat Browns cornerback Denzel Ward often. Ward is considered one of the best in the game.

DJ Reader

No surprise here, but Reader is simply incredible. He stuffed the Browns rushing attack all game, and batted down a pass in the red zone. The Bengals defense has been great this year and Reader is a huge part of that.

Cam Taylor-Britt

The rookie cornerback came up huge for the Bengals late in the fourth quarter. He was tested multiple times at the goal line, forcing the ball out of the hands of Amari Cooper at the one yard line and breaking up an end zone fade for Donovan Peoples-Jones. With Chidobe Awuzie out for season, Taylor-Britt is going to have a big role down this stretch.

Joe Mixon

The Bengals running back returned this week after missing two games due to a concussion. He had a very good game, running the ball 14 times for 96 yards. He didn’t get many carries early, but he ripped off some big runs down the stretch that helped secure the Bengals win.

Losers

Drue Chrisman

Chrisman didn’t play well against the Browns. All of his punts were short, including a 25 yarder late in the game. Hopefully for the Bengals, it was just an off night for their new punter.

Bengals Offensive Line

It wasn’t their worst performance, but the Bengals' offensive line ended their streak of good blocking against the Browns. Burrow was under pressure quite a bit, and it was made especially worse with Higgins and Boyd out. They’ll need to return to form over the next few weeks as they chase another AFC North title.

