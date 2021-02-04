Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Will Reunite With a Familiar Face This Offseason

The Bengals' wide receiving core could look drastically different next season.

Four of their seven wide receivers that were on their Week 1 roster in 2020 are scheduled to become free agents, including A.J. Green and John Ross.

Both veterans are expected to sign elsewhere and while the Bengals could bring back veterans like Alex Erickson or Mike Thomas, they have a clear need at the position.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will go after Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency.

The 25-year-old had a career-high 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns this season.

"The 2017 fourth-round pick was never the primary target in Los Angeles or close to it, but teams are always going to be interested in a 6-foot-3 guy who runs well," Barnwell wrote. "The Bengals don't typically spend much in free agency (with 2020 as a notable exception), but they have snaps opening up with A.J. Green and John Ross leaving, and Reynolds played under Zac Taylor in Los Angeles."

Barnwell believes the Bengals will sign Reynolds to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Taylor went after Thomas in free agency last offseason. The two worked together in Los Angeles so it's easy to see something similar happening with Reynolds in free agency.

Adding a proven player like Reynolds would make sense, especially since he's familiar with Taylor's system.

If the Bengals do sign Reynolds and bring back a depth piece like Thomas or Erickson, then Cincinnati could have a solid group for Joe Burrow to work with.

A receiver room that includes Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, one or multiple rookies, plus Thomas/Erickson and Reynolds is formidable.

The Bengals are expected to look long and hard at the wide receiver position in the draft. Signing Reynolds wouldn't [and shouldn't] change those plans, but he's a solid depth piece and is entering his prime.

