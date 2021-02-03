Oddsmakers Release Bengals' Super Bowl Odds For 2021

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to right the ship this offseason after finishing last in the AFC North for a third-straight year.

They're expected to have anywhere from $50-$60 million in cap space to use in free agency, plus they have eight picks, including the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite finding their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow and adding talented players like Tee Higgins and Vonn Bell to the roster, oddsmakers aren't high on the Bengals' chances of making a Super Bowl run next season. Cincinnati is tied for last with 75/1 odds of winning Super Bowl LVI.

The Chiefs are the clear favorites at 5/1, following by a four-way tie between the Bills, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers (12/1).

Check out the complete odds below (courtesy of BetOnline).

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

Green Bay Packers 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Baltimore Ravens 20/1

Cleveland Browns 20/1

Miami Dolphins 20/1

Seattle Seahawks 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 22/1

Los Angeles Chargers 22/1

New England Patriots 25/1

New Orleans Saints 25/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1

Arizona Cardinals 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1

Carolina Panthers 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1

Houston Texans 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Minnesota Vikings 50/1

New York Giants 66/1

Washington Football Team 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 75/1

Denver Broncos 75/1

Detroit Lions 75/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 75/1

New York Jets 75/1

