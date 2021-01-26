Bengals Beef Up Offensive Line in Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft

The Bengals get better in the trenches with this move

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Whether it's an offensive lineman or another weapon for star quarterback Joe Burrow, there are multiple players they could take at No. 5 that would instantly improve their team.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft on Tuesday and he has the Bengals landing a big left tackle to protect Burrow's blindside.

Trevor Lawrence and DeVonta Smith go off the board to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. The Dolphins snag LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the third pick, which allows Atlanta to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 4.

Cincinnati's decision is an easy one. They snatch up Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth selection.

"This is all about protecting quarterback Joe Burrow, who will spend the offseason recovering from the torn left ACL and MCL he suffered in November," Kiper wrote. "Burrow started 10 games, but it was clear that he wasn't comfortable behind a mediocre offensive line. The Bengals can take a step toward improvement by picking Sewell, an opt-out who was the 2019 Outland Trophy winner. He's the clear top offensive tackle in this class. Sewell could stay at left tackle while 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams moves to the right side or to guard. I have compared Sewell to Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, and Cincinnati should be thrilled to get another foundational player."

This would be an ideal scenario for the Bengals. Sewell is one of two or three elite prospects in this class that would fit one of Cincinnati's needs.

Landing Sewell or Chase with the fifth pick would be great. Smith would be a nice consolation prize.

Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are two possible targets if the Bengals traded down a few spots.

They went off the board with the 10th and 11th picks, respectively. Check out Kiper's entire mock draft here.

