Joe Burrow Spotted Working Out With Teammates

Burrow was in the gym on Thursday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear that he plans on being back on the field for the start of the 2021 regular season.

The 24-year-old had reconstruction surgery on his left knee on Dec. 2. He's progressing well and is back in the gym with some of his teammates.

Burrow was spotted working out with Drew Sample and Akeem Davis-Gaither at Black Sheep Performance on Thursday.

The trio regularly went to training facility located in Blue Ash—a suburb of Cincinnati—before training camp began in July.

The video was posted on Black Sheep Performance's Instagram story.

Burrow can be seen in the distance near the end of the first clip. It's hard to see exactly what he's doing, but the fact that he's in the gym working with trainers is a great sign. Watch the video below.

We are on pace to do it right now," Burrow said last week when asked about returning for the start of the 2021 season. "There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it’s looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process."

He's expected to start throwing and running on the underwater treadmill next month. For more on Burrow's recovery, go here.

