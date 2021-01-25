Will Press Taylor Join Zac Taylor on Bengals' Coaching Staff?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made their fair share of changes to Zac Taylor's coaching staff this offseason.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack rejoined the team after two years in New York. Marion Hobby was brought in to coach the defensive line.

They're scheduled to interview former Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown for the same position this week.

The Bengals are also expected to promote Troy Walters to wide receivers coach, although no formal announcement has been made.

One move in Philadelphia could impact the Bengals' coaching staff next season.

The Eagles aren't retaining quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Press Taylor for the 2021 season according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Doug Pederson which led to Philadelphia's decision to move on from Taylor.

Could Press join Zac in Cincinnati? Wouldn't the Bengals head coach want another set of eyes on things, specifically on offense?

Bringing in his brother to help on the offensive side of the ball could appeal to Taylor, who has to start winning games in 2021.

The third-year head coach has posted a 6-25-1 record in his first two seasons with the Bengals. Taylor needs all the help he can get if he's going to turn things around.

"I've got a ton of respect for my brother. He's a hard worker, [and a] good football coach," Taylor said before the Bengals matchup against the Eagles in September. "We just want to go get a win. And we've got to do it by going through the Eagles. So we'll be brothers next week, but right now we've got to cut off communication and just get focused on our teams."

A coaching staff entering a "make or break" season can use all of the help it can get. Don't be shocked if Press quickly lands on his feet with brother Zac in Cincinnati.

-----

