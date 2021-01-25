Brett Favre Offers Up Some Big-Time Praise for DeVonta Smith

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Brett Favre Praises DeVonta Smith, Says He Would Take Him Over Trevor Lawrence

"This guy could be a Jerry Rice"
Author:
Publish date:

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has every tool a team could look for in a quarterback. 

Jacksonville has the top selection. They brought in Urban Meyer to be their head coach. Lawrence to the Jaguars is considered a foregone conclusion in most NFL circles, but don't tell that to Brett Favre. 

The Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports that he wouldn't take Lawrence with the No. 1 pick. 

"I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," Favre told TMZ Sports. "I would take DeVonta Smith.”

Smith finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped the Crimson Tide win the National Title. 

"I think you go with a guy like that," Favre continued. "Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft. But, you just don't find a guy like a—this guy could be a Jerry Rice. He could be different, but a Randy Moss. A total game-changer, but again, a different style [than Moss]. He's just an incredible player."

Smith is one of the many players the Bengals will take a long look at with the fifth pick. 

The Alabama product won't land in Jacksonville, but there are plenty of analysts that expect him to be taken in the top five. 

The Jets and Dolphins could seriously consider taking Smith with the second or third picks, respectively. 

The Bengals and Eagles are also expected to consider Smith or LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with their first-round selection. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Deshaun Watson Has Three Teams on List of Potential Destinations

Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Designer Releases Awesome Bengals Concept Jerseys

Bengals Pass on Sewell in Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

An In-Depth Look at Marion Hobby's Decision to Join the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brett Favre Offers Up Some Big-Time Praise for DeVonta Smith

Oct 28, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Rashawn Slater Buzz, Trading Down and Mock Draft Monday!

Jan 24, 2021, Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an inccomplete pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) in the final minutes of the game during the NFC championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field Mandatory credit: Dan Powers / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Aaron Rodgers' Future Uncertain Following Packers' Loss to Bucs

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with Fred Johnson (74) and offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Tee Higgins' Impressive Season

Patrick Mahomes
News

Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Three Bengals Appear on Top 50 NFL Free Agents List