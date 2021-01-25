Brett Favre Offers Up Some Big-Time Praise for DeVonta Smith

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has every tool a team could look for in a quarterback.

Jacksonville has the top selection. They brought in Urban Meyer to be their head coach. Lawrence to the Jaguars is considered a foregone conclusion in most NFL circles, but don't tell that to Brett Favre.

The Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports that he wouldn't take Lawrence with the No. 1 pick.

"I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," Favre told TMZ Sports. "I would take DeVonta Smith.”

Smith finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped the Crimson Tide win the National Title.

"I think you go with a guy like that," Favre continued. "Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft. But, you just don't find a guy like a—this guy could be a Jerry Rice. He could be different, but a Randy Moss. A total game-changer, but again, a different style [than Moss]. He's just an incredible player."

Smith is one of the many players the Bengals will take a long look at with the fifth pick.

The Alabama product won't land in Jacksonville, but there are plenty of analysts that expect him to be taken in the top five.

The Jets and Dolphins could seriously consider taking Smith with the second or third picks, respectively.

The Bengals and Eagles are also expected to consider Smith or LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with their first-round selection.

