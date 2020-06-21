Getting familiar with the Bengals linebacking corps

Teams that go 2-14 usually have a lot of issues. The Bengals had plenty of weaknesses to address this offseason and linebacker might’ve been the most glaring hole of all. Last season was a disaster for the crew in the middle, as Cincinnati missed a division-high 133 tackles and ranked 29th in points allowed.

Their flaws were on full display in Week 10 when Lamar Jackson put the entire unit though a spin cycle at Paul Brown Stadium. It’s not hard to figure out why the front office completely overhauled this unit. With only two players returning from last year’s group, let’s assess the Bengals’ new linebacking corps.

Josh Bynes – 6-1, 235 pounds

Bynes is the only true veteran in this linebacker room. He brings 101 games and nine years of experience with him to Cincinnati. He’s played in eight more games (101) than the rest of the linebackers (93) on the roster.

After spending the first month of 2019 on the couch, Bynes was scooped up by Baltimore. He quickly made an impact, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ 18th best linebacker by seasons end. He finished 2019 with 46 tackles (six for loss) and two interceptions. The veteran made seven starts across 12 games averaging about 30 snaps per game.

Bynes is the lynchpin for this whole group. Expect him to lead the linebackers in snaps early on as the young guys gets their feet wet. Bynes sounds excited to lead this inexperienced unit.

Logan Wilson – 6-2, 241 pounds

Jumping to the opposite end of the experience spectrum, Logan Wilson’s next NFL snap will be his first. The Bengals selected him in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was extremely productive at Wyoming, finishing with 100-plus tackles in three straight seasons. He had 10 career interceptions and was a three-time captain.

Wilson showed the ability to be a four-down player in college, which is something defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo emphasized this offseason.

Wilson could end up having the most responsibility of any rookie drafted after round one.

Expect the trio of Bynes, Wilson, and Germaine Pratt to lead the unit in snaps and jockey back and forth for the two starting spots in Anarumo’s hybrid 3-4 system.

Germaine Pratt – 6-2, 245 pounds

One of just two linebackers returning from last year’s crew, Pratt hopes to leave the 2019 season in the rearview mirror. He had 50 tackles (four for loss) as a rookie and received a 51.2 overall grade from PFF.

It was a trial by fire for Pratt, who unfortunately faced the daunting task of adjusting to life in the NFL, without having any veterans that were familiar with Anarumo’s system. The good news is Pratt has a season of live action under his belt.

Pratt has to have more of an impact this year. It’s one thing to rack up tackles, but he only had four tackles for loss in 2019. There are plenty of mouths to feed in this unit and Pratt has competition. It’s up to him to take the next step as a player and show he’s a building block for the future.

Akeem Davis-Gaither – 6-2, 215 pounds

A candidate to step in for Pratt should the struggles continue, Davis-Gaither brings his talents from Appalachian State to the Queen City. He finished with 258 tackles (28 for loss), eight sacks, and 18 passes defended.

One of the more versatile backers on the roster, Davis-Gaither is undersized and probably won’t be a starter, but he should contribute in sub-packages and have a big role on special teams. He can be the energizer bunny for a linebacker unit that desperately needed an infusion of athleticism. His relentlessness helps mask his size deficiencies.

The 2019 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year also brings a winning pedigree to the jungle. Davis-Gaither was a part of the fifth class in college football history to win four conference championships and five bowl games, joining classes from Nebraska (1969-73), Alabama (1975-79), Florida State (1991-95) and Marshall (1988-2002).

He’s another ‘lunch pail player’ that is ready to lead and do whatever it takes to win.

Rest of the Room:

Jordan Evans 6-3, 242 pounds: He played in all 16 games last season, primarily on kicking units, notching 68.6 percent of all special teams snaps (second on the team). He recorded six special teams tackles, which was third on the team.

Markus Bailey 6-0, 235 pounds: Bailey had his 2019 campaign cut short after he suffered a torn ACL two games into his senior season. Two ACL tears in four years will make anyone cautious so it remains to be seen how he factors into the mix this season. The Bengals like his athleticism and his coverage skills, which is why they took a flier on him in the seventh-round.

Austin Calitro 6-0, 240 pounds: The most senior linebacker outside of Bynes, Calitro heads into year three of his career after splitting two seasons in Seattle and Jacksonville where he totaled 81 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Brady Sheldon 6-5, 231 pounds: An addition for training camp and potential practice squad member, Sheldon could crack the special teams ledger where he saw five snaps with the Bengals last year.

Marcel Spears Jr. 6-0, 221 pounds: This is arguably the most intriguing guy out of this group. Spears didn’t receive a combine invite and the only coach to put him through a private workout was Al Golden. The production speaks for itself — 268 tackles, 24.5 TFLs, 13 pass breakups, six sacks, four interceptions, two pick-sixes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He had six double-digit tackle games over four seasons at Iowa State. All in all, Spears started 39 straight games to end his career as a Cyclone. Don’t be shocked if he impresses coaches at training camp and earns a roster spot.