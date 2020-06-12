Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted another hilarious TikTok video

The Bengals selected three linebackers in the NFL Draft, including Markus Bailey in the seventh round.

The Purdue alum is known for his instincts, athleticism and coverage ability.

Despite his talent on the football field, Bailey's versatility has been on display in recent weeks.

He's shown his sense of humor on TikTok. First, it was an NFL Draft celebration video. Now it's a video he made with comedian Joey Mulinario.

Bailey, 23, was fully cleared for football activities after suffering a torn right ACL last September. He suffered a torn left ACL during his freshman season at Purdue. Injuries are a big reason why he fell to the seventh round.

“I’m very relieved, because like you said, I was stressing out a lot," Bailey said in April after the Bengals drafted him. "To hear my name, to see my name pop up there [on TV] and have the coach call me and say they were going to draft me, that’s obviously a childhood dream I’ve been working toward my entire life. So it was a moment of validation for all the work I’ve put in.”

Bailey started all 13 games as a junior and led the Boilermakers with 115 tackles (nine for loss). He also had 5.5 sacks and a 'pick six' against Ohio State.

He remains confident in his abilities, despite his college career ending early due to an injury.

“Hey man, I’m planning on staying healthy the rest of my career," Bailey said. "I’ve got two fresh ACL’s. I’ve been feeling good, and I’m ready to go out there and start a successful NFL career.”