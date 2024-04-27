Cincinnati Bengals Take McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to bolster the trenches. Cincinnati took Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson with the No. 97 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cincinnati needed to add another defensive tackle after losing DJ Reader in free agency. They took Kris Jenkins in round two. They follow that up with Jackson, who should be able to help fill the void left behind by Reader.
He had 91 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks in 40 games for the Aggies.
Jackson joins a defensive line that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill. He could have an instant impact for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
