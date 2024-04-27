All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Take McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals continue to add talent after taking two trench players to start the draft.

James Rapien

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3)
Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to bolster the trenches. Cincinnati took Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson with the No. 97 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati needed to add another defensive tackle after losing DJ Reader in free agency. They took Kris Jenkins in round two. They follow that up with Jackson, who should be able to help fill the void left behind by Reader.

He had 91 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks in 40 games for the Aggies.

Jackson joins a defensive line that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill. He could have an instant impact for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  