Amarius Mims Emotional, Excited to Impact Cincinnati: 'All I Can Do Is Cry'
CINCINNATI — New Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims was overcome with emotion as he got the news he'd be playing in Cincinnati.
Tears were the only way he could respond.
“It was in Atlanta. All of my family, my past teammates, past coaches and friends were here today," Mims said after getting picked. "All I can do is cry. As a kid, I dreamed of being in this situation. There's a lot of people in the draft, and for me to be picked at 18 is wild.”
Mims sounded adamant that he's going to keep improving his technique and consistency after eight college starts at Georgia.
“It's definitely going to grow," Mims said. "Everybody's game is going to grow a lot. But like I said, I'm just very fortunate to come around a great coaching staff who can keep developing me and mold me into a player that's better than now.”
Cincinnati has the most tackle depth it's had in a long, long time as Mims gets ready to call the Queen City home.
“I really don't know exactly but like I said, that's something me and coach will talk about," Mims said about where he can grow the most. "I'm open to all options. My game is not perfect, but I'm going to get with a great group of coaches and we're going to work together and we're going to figure that out.”
