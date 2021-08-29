Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Returns, Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26 in Preseason Finale

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back, but he didn't play much on Sunday. The 24-year-old was on the field for three plays before being put on the shelf with the regular season opener just two weeks away.

Burrow received a well deserved standing ovation from the fans. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee last November. He made it back in time for the start of the regular season, which was always his goal.

Ultimately, the Bengals beat the Dolphins 29-26 in the preseason finale. Here are some postgame observations:

Drops Continue

Ja'Marr Chase had another drop on Sunday. This time on a bubble screen. Burrow hit him right in the hands with the pass, but Chase couldn't hang on.

The rookie had one reception for 16 yards this preseason. He's dropped the last four passes that were thrown his way.

Rookie Shines

Chase's drop will be talked about all week, but another rookie showed off his hands in the first half. Chris Evans had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the first half. He's been electric throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Michigan product is a lock to make the 53-man roster. He has a chance to contribute at some point this season despite playing behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Watch the touchdown here.

Money Mick

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson put on a show in his debut in front of the home crowd on Sunday. He made a 57-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half.

McPherson has been great throughout training camp and the preseason. Not only will be be the Bengals' starting kicker this year, but he could be the best kicker they've had in a long, long time.

Kareem Flashes

Khalid Kareem missed the Bengals' first two preseason games due to injury, but the second-year player flashed on the first drive of the game. He deflected a pass and sacked Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett. He's expected to make the Bengals' 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, defensive end Noah Spence had a few nice rushes, but he was called for a horse collar tackle in the first half.

Darius Hodge was called for an offsides penalty, but he also had a sack in the second half. He also had three tackles and a quarterback hit. He continues to flash his potential on the edge and could ultimately make the team.

Moss Time

Tight end Thaddeus Moss made his presence felt on Sunday. He finished with five receptions for 44 yards.

Moss is fighting for a roster spot behind C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample. Mason Schreck and Mitch Wilcox are also in the mix.

Ultimately, Moss' ability to play special teams will likely determine his fate.

Up Next

The regular season is almost here. The Bengals open with the Vikings on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Check out their entire schedule here.

