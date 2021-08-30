Joe Burrow Dismisses Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues: 'I Know the Kind of Guy He Is'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase's drop issues continued on Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins. The fifth overall pick couldn't hold onto a screen pass that hit him right in the hands.
Chase had three drops last week against Washington. Things looked better in practice this week, but that didn't translate to Sunday's game.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow isn't worried about Chase, despite the drops being a reoccurring issue.
"Not worried about it. I know the kind of guy Ja’Marr is, the kind of player he is," Burrow said. "He’ll be ready to go Week 1."
Burrow and Chase sat right next to each other on the bench following the three-and-out.
The Bengals' starters were only playing three snaps, so they knew they were done after that.
“We had a set three plays that we were gonna run," head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "TB (Tyler Boyd) was gonna get the jet sweep, Ja’Marr was gonna get the jailbreak and then we were gonna run the ball with Joe (Mixon)."
All three of those plays were ran, unfortunately for the Bengals, it didn't end the way they hoped. Despite that, both Burrow and Taylor are confident in Chase.
“Those that have been at practice have seen him make some great plays these last couple days," Taylor said. "He’s making great progress.”
