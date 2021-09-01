Nine Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Claiming

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made their final cuts on Tuesday and they weren't alone. All 32 NFL teams had to trim their roster to just 53 players.

That means the Bengals and the rest of the league will take a close look at the waiver wire to see if there's anyone worth adding to their roster.

"Duke (Tobin) and his staff over the course of training camp monitoring the other teams, over the last 48 hours trying to anticipate action," head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "Tonight we’ll get a better feel for who has actually been released. Those guys have already done the background on all this stuff. We’re headed in the right direction in terms of making sure we evaluate every player that’s available, making decisions in the morning and then at noon you get a better feel where all the rosters are headed."

There's plenty of talent on the waiver wire and the Bengals have the fifth-highest priority behind the Jaguars, Jets, Texans and Falcons.

Here are nine recently released players that Cincinnati should consider claiming.

Tyron Johnson, WR — The Bengals want to generate more explosive plays this season and Johnson can help in that department. The 25-year-old averaged 19.9 yards-per-reception last season. He could be part of the long-term solution on offense for a Bengals team that should surround Joe Burrow with as many weapons as possible.

Tyrell Crosby, OT — Crosby has played both tackle spots and has the ability to play guard. The fourth-year pro has appeared in 38 games and made 18 starts since Detroit took him in the fifth-round (153rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Bengals may be tempted to add him to a room that could use extra depth.

Benardrick McKinney, LB — The former Pro Bowler took a step back last season, but he should be able to help a young unit that could benefit from having a proven veteran like McKinney in the locker room. His blitzing ability could give the Bengals' pass rush a boost.

Tanner Hudson, TE — Hudson had 11 receptions for 129 yards for the Bucs this preseason. He could be the Bengals' answer at the third tight end spot. C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample are the top two, but the Bengals may think Hudson is an upgrade at TE3.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT — The 23-year-old was part of a loaded Kansas City offensive line. Tega Wanogho fared well in the preseason, allowing just two pressures, one quarterback hit and two pressures in 111 offensive snaps.

Keke Coutee, WR — Coutee could slide into the backup slot wide receiver role behind Tyler Boyd. He had 33 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season.

John Brown, WR — Brown is older, but much like Johnson, his speed could be a game changer for the Bengals' offense. The 31-year-old had 438 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Bills in 2020.

Matt Skura, C — The former Ravens starting center was released by Miami earlier this week. If the Bengals aren't comfortable with sixth-round rookie Trey Hill, they could add a veteran that's familiar with life in the AFC North.

Travis Fulgham, WR — Fulgham went from the Eagles' leading receiver in 2020 to the waiver wire in 2021. He's only 25-years-old and might've flashed enough playmaking ability to catch the Bengals' eye.

