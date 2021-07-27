Mike Brown Bullish on the Bengals' O-Line: 'Our Offensive Line is Going to Surprise People'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense could be great this season. They have a star quarterback, three high-end wide receivers, an elite running back and competent tight ends. Unfortunately, no one can be 100% confident that Cincinnati is going to light up the scoreboard because of their ongoing issues in the trenches.
Their offensive line play has been atrocious in recent seasons. Despite their struggles, Bengals owner Mike Brown is confident that the additions of offensive line coach Frank Pollack, veteran right tackle Riley Reiff and multiple rookies are going to get things turned around.
"Our offensive line is going to surprise people," Brown said on Monday. "I think we have an excellent offensive line coach. I think our guys are mix of youth and experience. We’ve added people, new people, last year, this year.We have people who have been with us who are coming along. Jonah Williams, I think will show that he’s up to it this season. We know that it has been something of an Achilles heel. It has to be addressed. We’ve tried our best to do that. We think it will show better. And yet I can sit up here and tell you all that. The proof is in the pudding. They have to see, then they’ll be convinced that we do what we should do."
Brown is right. Most people are skeptical, even after bringing back Pollack, signing Reiff and drafting Jackson Carman.
Pollack has to show he's a significant upgrade. Reiff needs to prove he can successfully make the transition to right tackle. Williams has to stay healthy after playing just 10 games in two years.
There are a lot of question marks, but Brown believes the team has the right pieces in place to field a much better offensive line this season.
Watch highlights from Brown's media day session, which includes praise for Joe Burrow in the video below.
