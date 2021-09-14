Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow Following Season Opener

From one No. 1 pick to another: "He looked great."

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an impressive showing in his season debut and first game back from knee reconstruction surgery.

He completed 20-of-27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow also found C.J. Uzomah for a 32 yard gain on 4th-and-inches to put Evan McPherson in position to kick the game winning field goal.

Burrow's stellar performance caught the attention of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer.

"He looked great. He was really smart with the ball. He didn't put himself or his team in any bad situations," Palmer said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "At the end of the game when he had to make the big throws, the big plays, he was able to make them. There's a lot to talk about this Bengals team and the offensive line. If the offensive line continues to protect Joe and he doesn't have to beat you with his feet, he can throw the ball and distribute it to all the playmakers he has—that's when this Bengals team is at their best."

Burrow was sacked five times on Sunday. Not only does the offensive line have to be better in protection, but Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and the rest of the offense has to make sure they protect him throughout the game.

