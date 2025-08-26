Cincinnati Bengals Make Final Cuts, Trim Roster to 53 Ahead of Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
After parting ways with 12 players on Monday, Cincinnati made moves involving another 35 players to get to the roster limit of 53.
There weren't many surprises, but there are some noteworthy players that made the cut. The Benals placed safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and defensive end Cedric Johnson (calf) on injured reserve with the designation to return. Both players will miss the first four games of the season.
Cincinnati opted to keep five tight ends with Cam Grandy making the team. Wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, Shaka Heyward and safety PJ Jules made the team after both players impressed in training camp and in the preseason.
Noteworthy cuts include Seth McLaughlin, Maema Njongmeta, Desmond Ridder and Cal Adomitis.
Check out all of the moves they made below:
-- Released HB Gary Brightwell
-- Released CB Jalen Davis
-- Released LB Joe Giles-Harris
*Waived 19 players:
--LS Cal Adomitis
--OT Devin Cochran
--OT Andrew Coker
--OT Caleb Etienne (Waived/Injured)
--DE Raymond Johnson III
--S Jaylen Key
--G Jaxson Kirkland
--CB Bralyn Lux
--WR Jamoi Mayes
--TE Tanner McLachlan (Waived/Injured)
--C Seth McLaughlin
--HB Kendall Milton
--WR Jordan Moore
--LB Maema Njongmeta
--WR Kendric Pryor
--QB Desmond Ridder
--DE Isaiah Thomas
--G Cordell Volson (Waived/Injured)
--WR Isaiah Williams
Hot Start Coming?
The Bengals are hoping to avoid their fourth-straight 0-2 start. They played their starters in the preseason in hopes of starting the season strong.
"I thought we got all the work done that we needed to do," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said following their preseason finale. "I really feel good. I like where we are from a health standpoint. I like where we are from an install standpoint. Our key guys understand what we’re trying to get and what our intent is. So, I feel really good as a football team where we are right now. We’ll get a chance next week with the bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland."
The Bengals open the season against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
