CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed multiple restricted free agents on Monday, including a few players that were contributors in 2025.

Cincinnati re-signed wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, tight end Cam Grandy, linebacker Shaka Heyward and safety PJ Jules. All six players signed one-year contracts.

Each guy contributed on offense, defense or special teams during the 2025-26 campaign.

Tinsley quickly became a fan favorite in the preseason and made a few big plays, finishing the 2025 season with eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals also signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts: LB Liam Anderson, C Jacob Bayer, RB Gary Brightwell, QB Sean Clifford, OT Andrew Coker, DT Howard Cross III, OT Javon Foster, WR Xavier Johnson, CB Jalen Kimber, CB Bralyn Lux, WR Jordan Moore, LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and S Russ Yeast.

Foster is an intriguing backup offensive tackle. Cross had a fumble recovery in the season finale against the Browns.

Zac and Duke Returning

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signals for a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals announced that head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin will return in 2026, despite their 6-11 record.

“We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success. “We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion and expectations of this organization and our fans.”

