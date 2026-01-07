CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing wide receiver Dohnte Meyers according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Meyers, 25, was undrafted in 2023 before joining the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. He's 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. He had two successful seasons in Canada, hauling in 89 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. That includes 477 yards after catch.

Meyers joins a wide receiver room that includes stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Veterans like Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones. They also have Mitch Tinsley who had some success this season after signing with the Bengals last January.

Meyers spent the first two years of his college career in the FCS with Presbyterian. He compiled 54 catches for 671 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons. He transferred to Delta State (Division II) where he finished with 119 receptions, 1,524 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He's been productive everywhere he's been and is just the latest addition to the Bengals' offseason 90-man roster.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Other Moves

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to his teammates Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Speaking of Tinsley, the Bengals re-signed him earlier this week. He quickly became a fan favorite in the preseason. That led to him making a few big plays in the regular season He finished the 2025 season with eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati also re-signed defensive end Isaiah Foskey, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, tight end Cam Grandy, linebacker Shaka Heyward and safety PJ Jules. All six players signed one-year contracts.

The Bengals also signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts: LB Liam Anderson, C Jacob Bayer, RB Gary Brightwell, QB Sean Clifford, OT Andrew Coker, DT Howard Cross III, OT Javon Foster, WR Xavier Johnson, CB Jalen Kimber, CB Bralyn Lux, WR Jordan Moore, LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and S Russ Yeast.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok