Bengals Notes — The latest on Alexander, Ross' injury scare, Green participates and Burrow finishes strong

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were taking the practice field as cornerback Mackensie Alexander was being released from a Florida jail on Wednesday afternoon. 

Alexander was expected to post the $2,000 bail and re-join authorities who have been searching for his missing 65-year-old father. 

Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, disappeared Monday on a berry-picking trip, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. The 65-year-old was accompanied by one other man. That man allegedly left Alexandre behind.

Alexander allegedly confronted the man on Tuesday night and was arrested and charged with battery. 

“This is a very, very concerned son," attorneys Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman told AllBengals. "He loves his father and that’s what this is about. That is his sole concern in the matter is the well-being of his father. He’s been fully cooperative with the police.”

The Bengals are aware of the situation, but declined to comment further. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also declined to comment, but safety Jessie Bates says the entire secondary reached out to Alexander. 

"This game of football, it's something that we do everyday, but family is very important," Bates said. "The whole DB group text him in a group message and everything, just reaching out to him. Making sure that he has our support. I'm not going to speak on it much, but he has our support and I hope that God is with him and his family."

Green's Back

A.J. Green went through individual drills on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring on Aug. 17. 

The 32-year-old looked smooth and even made a nice one-handed grab. He didn't take part in any team drills, which was expected. He's expected to ramp up his work as the week continues and head coach Zac Taylor believes he'll be on the field for Sunday's scrimmage.

"We’ll evaluate those veterans as we get closer," Taylor said. "It’s not all live tackling. So in a lot of senses, it’s not that different than what we do in our 11-on-11 drills during practice. I certainly would envision a scenario where A.J. is in there with Joe (Burrow)."

Watch video of Green during Wednesday practice below.

Injury Scare

Bengals wide receiver John Ross came down awkwardly on his left side during 11-on-11 drills. The fourth-year wide receiver appeared to hurt his left forearm or elbow. He jogged to the sideline and met with trainers for a few minutes. 

Ross never left the practice field and ultimately return to practice. He was wearing a sleeve on his left elbow and flexed it on and off for the rest of the day. 

Ross beat LeShaun Sims on a nice comeback route and finished with three catches in team drills after the injury

Finishing Strong

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got off to a shaky start on Wednesday, completing just 6-of-11 passes during the first two team periods. 

He got in a rhythm as practice went on and went 7-of-8 down the stretch. He found Ross three times over that span and also relied to Tyler Boyd, who also caught three balls over that stretch.

It was good to see Burrow rally during a practice. He's had his off days, but usually responds with a strong performance. On Wednesday he bounced back quickly and finished with respectable numbers. 

Other Notes

Joe Mixon, Carlos Dunlap and Carl Lawson missed their second-straight practice. Dunlap and Lawson got some work in on the rehab field. 

Mixon wasn't on the practice field and is dealing with a "minor" injury according to the team.

Offensive guard Michael Jordan missed Wednesday's practice following the birth of his first child on Tuesday night. 

Linebacker Jordan Evans and safety Shawn Williams were both able to workout on the rehab field. Backup quarterback Ryan Finley was out due to an illness according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

