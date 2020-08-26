Bengals players react to Mackensie Alexander leaving training camp to search for missing father

AllBengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon after being charged for misdemeanor battery in Florida. 

The 26-year-old left training camp on Tuesday to search for his missing father. Alexander allegedly confronted the man that was the last person to see Jean Odney Alexandre. 

The 65-year-old disappeared Monday on a berry-picking trip, according to the Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. He was was accompanied by one other man. That man left Alexandre behind according to the Sheriff's Office.

“This is a very, very concerned son," attorneys Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman told AllBengals. "He loves his father and that’s what this is about. That is his sole concern in the matter is the well-being of his father. He’s been fully cooperative with the police.”

Bengals defensive backs Jessie Bates and Darius Phillips reacted to the awful news on Wednesday. 

"This game of football, it's something that we do everyday, but family is very important," Bates said. "The whole DB group text him in a group message and everything, just reaching out to him. Making sure that he has our support. I'm not going to speak on it much, but he has our support and I hope that God is with him and his family."

Bates was getting used to a new look secondary that featured Alexander, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell. 

Obviously Alexander's status is unknown, but Waynes is also out after tearing his pectoral muscle while lifting weights. He's expected to miss most of the season. 

"It's the next man up," Bates said. "It's weird how life is right now, but that also brings a lot of opportunity to other guys to showcase what they can do."

Phillips is one of those guys. The third-year corner is the favorite to start in Waynes' absence. He also reached out to Alexander on Tuesday once he heard the news. 

"I text him last night," Phillips said. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

