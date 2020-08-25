AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals+

A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green will return to practice on Wednesday after missing more than a week due to a hamstring injury. 

The 32-year-old wide receiver tweaked his left hamstring on Monday, Aug. 17. The team wanted to be extra cautious with the seven-time Pro Bowler. 

"I expect him to work back into drills this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "That wasn’t a concern when we were holding him out. We’re early in training camp and we have some other guys at that position we need to look at. I think it was smart of us to hold him out for a couple of days. We’ll get him back in action tomorrow."

Green hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 2, 2018. He missed all of last season with an ankle injury. 

He was able to get a significant amount of rehab work in on Monday, which likely gave the medical staff confidence that he could return to practice on Wednesday. 

The Bengals second scrimmage of the season is on Sunday. Taylor didn't specify what Green would be doing, but he does expect him to participate. 

"We’ll evaluate those veterans as we get closer," Taylor said. "It’s not all live tackling. So in a lot of senses, it’s not that different than what we do in our 11-on-11 drills during practice. I certainly would envision a scenario where A.J. is in there with Joe (Burrow).

Getting Green and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on the same page should be one of the Bengals' top priorities between now and the start of the season. It looks like the duo will have a few weeks to work out the kinks. 

The Bengals open the 2020 season at home against the Chargers on Sept. 13. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Watch: C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

James Rapien

Joe Burrow continues to turn heads at Bengals camp: 'He's an absolute beast'

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has high praise for Joe Burrow: 'He's an absolute beast'

James Rapien

Podcast: Injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

Cincinnati Bengals injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

James Rapien

Back end of Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

Back end of Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Watch: Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

James Rapien

Watch: Bengals offensive line goes 1-on-1 with the D-line

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line goes 1-on-1 with the D-line

James Rapien

Bengals Bites — Higgins' health, Ross' mindset, a Burrow impersonator and the strength of the team

Cincinnati Bengals Bites — Higgins' health, Ross' mindset and a Burrow impersonator

James Rapien