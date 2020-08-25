A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green will return to practice on Wednesday after missing more than a week due to a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old wide receiver tweaked his left hamstring on Monday, Aug. 17. The team wanted to be extra cautious with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"I expect him to work back into drills this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "That wasn’t a concern when we were holding him out. We’re early in training camp and we have some other guys at that position we need to look at. I think it was smart of us to hold him out for a couple of days. We’ll get him back in action tomorrow."

Green hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 2, 2018. He missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

He was able to get a significant amount of rehab work in on Monday, which likely gave the medical staff confidence that he could return to practice on Wednesday.

The Bengals second scrimmage of the season is on Sunday. Taylor didn't specify what Green would be doing, but he does expect him to participate.

"We’ll evaluate those veterans as we get closer," Taylor said. "It’s not all live tackling. So in a lot of senses, it’s not that different than what we do in our 11-on-11 drills during practice. I certainly would envision a scenario where A.J. is in there with Joe (Burrow).

Getting Green and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on the same page should be one of the Bengals' top priorities between now and the start of the season. It looks like the duo will have a few weeks to work out the kinks.

The Bengals open the 2020 season at home against the Chargers on Sept. 13.

