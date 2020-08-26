Mackensie Alexander to appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with battery during search for missing father

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery on Monday night.

Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, disappeared Monday on a berry-picking trip, according to the Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. The 65-year-old was accompanied by one other man. That man left Alexandre behind according to the Sheriff's Office.

Alexander allegedly confronted that man on Monday night, which led to his arrest.

“This is a very, very concerned son," attorneys Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman told AllBengals. "He loves his father and that’s what this is about. That is his sole concern in the matter is the well-being of his father. He’s been fully cooperative with the police.”

Alexander is scheduled to go before the court at 2 p.m. His attorneys are hoping that the 26-year-old will be released following the hearing.

Alexandre was reported missing late Monday night. Deputies and K9 teams are reportedly searching for him, along with officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission. Okeechobee County is also using helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four-wheelers in hopes of finding Alexandre.

Alexander left Bengals camp on Tuesday to help his mother and the authorities search for his missing father.

The Bengals signed the former Clemson star to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason. He is expected to replace Darqueze Dennard as the starting nickel corner.

Alexander's status remains unclear, but one thing is certain: he's focused on finding his father.

We will have more information about this story when it is available.